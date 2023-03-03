NEWS TRAIN CRASH

Sole survivor on first carriage in critical condition

The wreckage of the trains lie on the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Friday. [AP]

The sole survivor on the first carriage of the passenger train involved in Tuesday’s deadly train collision in central Greece remains hospitalized in critical condition, reports said Friday.

According to Apostolos Komnos, head of ICU at Larissa General Hospital where those with injuries are being treated, the 20-year-old student suffered severe head injuries and has undergone two surgeries.

“His condition is still critical,” Komnos was quoted as saying. “We’re doing the best we can.” 

No more information was made available.

The death toll from the train crash reached 57 on Thursday, emergency services said.

Accident Health

