NEWS

Larissa station master knew about freight train’s position

Larissa station master knew about freight train’s position
[AP]

The Larissa station master knew about the track a freight train was on 17 minutes before it crashed head-on with a passenger train on Tuesday night, Greek TV station Star reports.

The station master at Neoi Poroi, a station to the north, informed the Larissa station master on the southbound freight train at 11:04 pm and he responded “OK”. The conversation has been taped and was also entered on a ledger, according to the TV report, which added that the Neoi Poroi station master has testified.

The Larissa station master, whose actions were directly responsible for the crash, has been given until Saturday to respond to charges.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
AHI statement on Tempi train crash
NEWS

AHI statement on Tempi train crash

Draft law for RES, forest clearing
NEWS

Draft law for RES, forest clearing

Organ transplant law put to consultation
NEWS

Organ transplant law put to consultation

Tempi train collision confirmed death toll rises to 57, 56 passengers still missing
NEWS

Tempi train collision confirmed death toll rises to 57, 56 passengers still missing

Supreme Court Prosecutor calls for an in-depth investigation of the railway crash
NEWS

Supreme Court Prosecutor calls for an in-depth investigation of the railway crash

PM releases statement to thank international leaders for their support
NEWS

PM releases statement to thank international leaders for their support