Larissa station master knew about freight train’s position

The Larissa station master knew about the track a freight train was on 17 minutes before it crashed head-on with a passenger train on Tuesday night, Greek TV station Star reports.

The station master at Neoi Poroi, a station to the north, informed the Larissa station master on the southbound freight train at 11:04 pm and he responded “OK”. The conversation has been taped and was also entered on a ledger, according to the TV report, which added that the Neoi Poroi station master has testified.

The Larissa station master, whose actions were directly responsible for the crash, has been given until Saturday to respond to charges.