Greek inmate in Turkish prison seeks permission to attend funeral of son killed in train crash

A Greek inmate in a Turkish prison has applied for a temporary absence to attend the funeral of his son who was killed in a head-on train collision in central Greece earlier this week.

Greek media have identified the victim as 28-year-old Nikos Nalbantis. There was no information about the identity of the father or the jail where he is imprisoned.

According to diplomatic sources, the family has requested the help of the Greek Consulate in Edirne in northerwestern Turkey in the case, as it seeks permission on humanitarian grounds.

Greece’s embassy in Ankara on Thursday sent a note verbal to the Turkish Foreign Ministry highlighting the humanitarian dimension of the request.

Officials said that approval of the request falls under the exclusive competence of the Turkish authorities.

The collision of a passenger train and a freight train in Tempe, near Larissa city, on Tuesday night was Greece’s deadliest ever. At least 57 people died and more than 48 remained hospitalized.