Probe ordered into sexual abuse allegations against teen girl

A prosecutor in the city of Volos, central Greece, ordered a preliminary investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl by her 50-year-old uncle.

The report came to light by a social worker who works at the girl’s school with children from troubled families. The prosecutor’s office was informed last Thursday.

A forensic examination of the child revealed that the teen has been sexually abused repeatedly, though not raped.

The alleged perpetrator is expected to be summoned for a deposition this week, after which the prosecutor will decide whether to press charges. 

