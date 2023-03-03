NEWS

Police make arrests for ‘Pink Panthers’ heist in Athens

Police make arrests for ‘Pink Panthers’ heist in Athens
[InTime News]

Police in Athens have said they have identified five members of a Pink Panthers-style international criminal gang as the culprits in an armed robbery of an Athens jewelry shop in December, in which 24 luxury watches worth €135,000 were stolen.

Two 35-year-old men – one Greek and one non-national – were arrested in raids carried out on houses in Piraeus and Gerakas on Thursday, police said.

The raids also yielded evidence that led to the arrest and charging of three other suspects, aged 47, 48 and 63, respectively.

They face charges of forming a criminal organization, robbery, conspiring to commit theft and weapons violations.

Police said the group operated along the lines of global Balkan-based organized crime gangs, operating in a professional manner and committing robberies using the “smash and grab” or “ram and raid” methods, while they used forged or fake documents.

The stolen motorbikes used in the robbery have been found and returned to their owners.

According to the police, the members of the gang have criminal records in Greece and abroad for various offences.

The Pink Panthers are an international jewel thief network responsible for a number of robberies and thefts described as some of the most audacious in the history of organized crime. [AMNA]

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Six held in Thessaloniki bribery case
NEWS

Six held in Thessaloniki bribery case

Ex-referee remanded
SEX ABUSE

Ex-referee remanded

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 
NEWS

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 

Bomb hoax empties Athens court complex
NEWS

Bomb hoax empties Athens court complex

104 people arrested over three days of Carnival festivities
NEWS

104 people arrested over three days of Carnival festivities

Another suspect in child pimping case remanded in custody
NEWS

Another suspect in child pimping case remanded in custody