Researchers give new hope for Alzheimer’s therapy

Encouraging results have emerged from the multi-year research of a team of scientists at the Demokritos National Center of Scientific Research giving hope of future tools for the better treatment of conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer’s disease and malignant brain tumors.

More specifically, they created a chemical compound that succeeds in crossing the blood-brain barrier that prevents drugs from entering the brain.

“Our goal has always been to create new in vitro diagnostic drugs for serious diseases,” said Dr Maria Pelekanou, a researcher at Demokritos, in comments to Kathimerini

With regard to Alzheimer’s in particular, the researchers set a twofold objective. On the one hand, to enable the new compound to enter the brain so as to provide an accurate and timely imaging of the damage and, on the other, to contribute in some way to the treatment.