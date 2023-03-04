NEWS

Tempe disaster: over 20 remain in hospital

Over 20 people remain in hospital following Tuesday’s railway disaster in Tempe, the president of Larissa’s medical association has said.

Seven of those are being treated at Larissa General Hospital, Konstantinos Giannakopoulos said.

Of the seven, six are now in common wards while one remains in ICU with brain injuries.

Fourteen patients have already been discharged.

At Larissa University Hospital, 13 of the 25 patients hospitalized following the disaster remain in care, nine in common wards and 4 in intensive care.

One person with a severe head injury remains in hospital in Thessaloniki and another with burns is being treated in Papanikolaou Hospital in the same city. [ERT]

