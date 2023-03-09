Foreign national arrested for helping individuals leave the country with stolen passports

A 57-year-old Spanish man was arrested at Athens international airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” on charges of helping four Cuban nationals leave Greece using stolen travel documents. The four Cubans were also arrested.

He was charged with possessing the travel documents of a third party, the attempt and the act of illegally entering and exiting the country, accepting the proceeds of crime, assisting third party nationals to illegally enter Greece and assisting third-party nationals to illegally exit Greece with the aim of profit.

The suspect stands accused of systematically supplying stolen travel documents to foreign nationals, which he was spotted doing with the four Cubans at the airport on March 6, giving them the genuine passports of third parties with whom they had a resemblance (Lookalike method). The four were arrested before boarding their flights, with two found to be holding passports reported as missing or stolen.

The arrested parties will be led before a public prosecutor. [AMNA]