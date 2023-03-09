NEWS

Foreign national arrested for helping individuals leave the country with stolen passports

Foreign national arrested for helping individuals leave the country with stolen passports
File photo.

A 57-year-old Spanish man was arrested at Athens international airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” on charges of helping four Cuban nationals leave Greece using stolen travel documents. The four Cubans were also arrested.

He was charged with possessing the travel documents of a third party, the attempt and the act of illegally entering and exiting the country, accepting the proceeds of crime, assisting third party nationals to illegally enter Greece and assisting third-party nationals to illegally exit Greece with the aim of profit.

The suspect stands accused of systematically supplying stolen travel documents to foreign nationals, which he was spotted doing with the four Cubans at the airport on March 6, giving them the genuine passports of third parties with whom they had a resemblance (Lookalike method). The four were arrested before boarding their flights, with two found to be holding passports reported as missing or stolen.

The arrested parties will be led before a public prosecutor. [AMNA]

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three more people charged in Tempe train crash
NEWS

Three more people charged in Tempe train crash

Wanted man arrested in Thessaloniki for sexually abusing boy
NEWS

Wanted man arrested in Thessaloniki for sexually abusing boy

Armed robber holds up foreign cash exchange 
NEWS

Armed robber holds up foreign cash exchange 

Cretan man arrested for selling church relics
NEWS

Cretan man arrested for selling church relics

Greek woman arrested in Ryanair flight for smoking in toilet
NEWS

Greek woman arrested in Ryanair flight for smoking in toilet

Man arrested for ax attack in western Athens
NEWS

Man arrested for ax attack in western Athens