Man arrested in Ilia for child molestation

A 65-year-old man from a village near Pyrgos, southern Greece, was remanded in custody on Friday on charges of molesting a 7-year-old girl in a neighboring village.

The suspect, who appeared before an investigating magistrate, was arrested on Monday after a complaint filed by the girl’s grandmother. As first reported by Ilialive.gr, the alleged incident occurred during a visit by the suspect, “a family friend,” to the home of the girl’s family.

Due to his familiarity with the family, he held the 7-year-old girl in his arms. At some point, however, the girl’s grandmother noticed that the 65-year-old was taking his hand out of her granddaughter’s pants.

The girl confirmed to her grandmother that the man was fondling her genitals.

