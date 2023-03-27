Taekwondo coach accused of rape jailed pending trial

A 44-year-old Taekwondo coach accused by five former students of raping them when they were minors over a period of 11 years was sent to jail after testifying for several hours before an investigative magistrate on Monday.

The suspect has been charged with multiple counts of rape, indecent abuse of minors, breach of personal data and drug possession and supply. The abuse is said to have started in 2009 and lasted until 2020.

According to the testimony of his five victims, the suspect allegedly approached the schoolgirls, then aged between 12 and 16, and gained their trust by extolling their skills in sports.

When the girls were convinced to join the Taekwondo team and compete, he would ask them to do individual training both at the sports club and at his home, where he would sexually abuse them.

It is likely that the prosecutor will publish the suspect’s details in an effort to find other possible victims.