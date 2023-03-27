NEWS

Iraklio man ‘pimped out 11-year-old’

A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a case involving a 15-year-old boy in the city of Iraklio on the island of Crete.

The suspect allegedly pimped the child over a four-year period from the age of 11.

Moreover, he allegedly sexually abused the boy at regular intervals using threats between 2020 until the present.

According to the case file, he was also charged with taking naked pictures of the minor and sending the material to users of social networking platforms, where he had created profiles on behalf of the boy, without his consent.

Based on the evidence, from December 2022 to February 2023, the perpetrator allegedly arranged three meetings with men to have sexual intercourse with the minor. One has been identified.​​​​​​

