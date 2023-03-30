Court upholds 33-year-old’s conviction for 2018 killing of businessman

One of two brothers accused of the execution-style shooting of an Athens businessman in 2018 was convicted on Thursday to life in prison by a criminal appeals court, while his brother and co-defendant was acquitted.

The 33-year-old defendant was found guilty of killing businessman Yiannis Makris, 46, outside his home in the southern suburb of Voula on October 31, 2018. Security camera footage from the scene showed the assailant shooting the victim multiple times as he drove up to the house in his car and then delivering the final, lethal shot as Makris tried to get away.

The second suspect in the case, the assailant’s 37-year-old brother, was acquitted on the grounds of reasonable doubt and his initial conviction to 10 years in prison was overturned.

The victim’s wife, prominent model Victoria Karyda, reiterated in comments to the press after the verdict was issued the belief that the assailant was acting on orders and that the instigator of her husband’s assassination is still at large.