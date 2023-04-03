Heavy rain forecast in Greece Monday and Tuesday

The Ilina storm is currently underway and is expected to affect Greece Monday and Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by frequent lightning, hail, and strong winds in some areas.

According to the latest bulletin from the National Meteorological Service (EMY), heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected Monday from early morning in the Ionian Sea; from midday in Epirus, western Macedonia, the western mainland (Sterea), and western and southern Peloponnese; from the afternoon in Thessaly, central Macedonia, and central Sterea; from the evening in eastern Macedonia, gradually extending to Thrace, the northern and eastern Aegean islands, and the Dodecanese.

The weather conditions in the Ionian Sea, Epirus, western Macedonia, western Sterea, western Peloponnese, Thessaly, and central Sterea will gradually weaken during the night.

Strong south-southeast winds, reaching 7 to 8 Beaufort scale, are expected in the eastern Aegean from Monday until the early hours of Tuesday.