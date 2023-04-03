Residents in Thessaloniki urged to restrict movements due to storm

Residents in Thessaloniki in northern Greece have received a warning message from the 112 emergency line regarding the Ilina storm.

Specifically, just after 11.00 a.m. on Monday, a message was sent to Pella, Imathia, Pieria, and Thessaloniki warning of the possibility of dangerous weather phenomena from midday onwards.

Civil Protection recommends that citizens limit their movements to only essential ones during the expected weather conditions.