21-year-old reports rape at Thessaloniki special needs facility

A 21-year-old man who was being treated at a special needs facility in Thessaloniki in northern Greece has reported that he was raped.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The alleged perpetrator, a 22-year-old man who is also a patient at the facility, has been arrested and taken to court by the prosecutor. He has been charged with rape, physical injury, and verbal abuse. He has been ordered to appear before an investigating magistrate.

The prosecutor’s office in Thessaloniki has requested a separate investigation into whether there is any criminal responsibility on the part of the management of the facility, which is run by the Social Welfare Center of Central Macedonia, as it allegedly failed to detect or prevent the reported incident.

Further information about the case is currently unavailable.