12-year-old Kolonos sex-trafficking victim suffers knife attack

The 12-year-old girl from Kolonos that was raped and pimped to dozens of clients by a 53-year-old man was injured in a knife attack in her home according to her lawyer on Monday.

“An unidentified man, who had covered his face and wore shoe covers, attempted to enter through the door. The girl closed the door, but the man managed to attack the girl with a knife and injured her arm. The girl shouted loudly and resisted, resulting in the man fleeing the scene,” said a release by the girl’s legal team.

The statement also said that the girl’s younger brother had been threatened on the street and was urged to stay quiet, while also pointing out that a few days ago someone threw a rock through the children’s window.

“The danger is obvious, as is the threat to remain quiet. Six months after the revelations about the torture the 12-year-old had to suffer, the state has left her completely defenseless, at the mercy of those that took advantage of her,” stated the release, and called for increased security measures for the two children.

The girl was taken to hospital where she was examined by a doctor. According to her lawyers, there is no risk to her health.