Police in Thessaloniki are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a car near the northern port city’s cemetery on Tuesday morning.

The woman, who has not been identified, appears to have sustained a head injury that does not seem to have been self-inflicted. According to reports, authorities are treating her death as the result of foul play.

The woman’s body was found shortly after 8 a.m. on the outskirts of the Halkidona suburb.