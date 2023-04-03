NEWS

Fresh incident of teen violence reported

File photo.

In the latest incident of teen bullying, two boys aged 15 and 14 were arrested over the weekend and taken to a local police precinct for abusing two other minors, aged 14 and 12, in the northern suburb of Kifissia.

The pair are accused of approaching the two minors in a public area and threatening them with a sharp metallic object. T

hey also forced the 12-year-old to swear at himself while they recorded the incident on their mobile phone, before they kicked and punched him in the ribs and head.

Crime

