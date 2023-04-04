Prosecutor requests police protection for sex trafficking victim

A deputy prosecutor of the Supreme Court requested on Tuesday police protection for a 12-year-old Athens girl who exposed one of the country’s biggest cases of child sex trafficking, after the victim’s legal team said she was attacked by a man with a knife.

According to a statement from her legal team on Monday, a man armed with a knife tried to force his way into the house where the 12-year-old is currently living and cut her hand as she slammed the door closed and started shouting for help.

The incident with the knife was the third in what the lawyers say is a deliberate campaign to intimidate the child and prevent her from talking to investigators.

In its own statement, police said car patrols monitored the minor’s house “frequently” but no permanent protection had been provided because nobody had requested it.

Kathimerini understands that the medical examiner did not find knife wounds on the 12-year-old’s hand from when she pushed the assailant away but lighter abrasions, possibly from a pin, or a thin pointed object. Furthermore, the stone that the legal team claimed fell into the victim’s balcony weighed 2.5 kilos, which would make it very difficult to hurl that far, while no windows had been smashed.