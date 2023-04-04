NEWS

Drunk man crashes car into the sea

A 47-year-old man crashed his car in the sea area of Akti Vassiliadis, near Gate E1 of the central port of Piraeus on Tuesday.

The port authorities recovered the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, after he had already extricated himself from the vehicle, which sank. He was transferred to the Tzaneio Hospital where it was found he had been drinking. In a detailed announcement about the incident, the Coast Guard said it did not cause marine pollution.

The vehicle was recovered from the sea later in the day. A preliminary investigation has been launched by the central Port Authority of Piraeus.

Accident

