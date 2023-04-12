Increase in the budget for electoral allowances

An increase in the budget relating to electoral allowances for officials who will work on the preparation and conduct of the May 21 parliamentary elections is provided for in an amendment tabled on Tuesday.

While the maximum projected cost for the payment of electoral allowances to all, except police officers, was 50 million euros in the 2019 elections, the amount will now climb to 62 million euros.

Increased funds are also provided for the payment to police officers and civil protection officials.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the relevant maximum budget was 10 million euros, while now it is increased to 15 million euros.

Moreover, the money received by those who work for the elections will, as provided by the amendment, be tax-free and will not include the legal deductions provided for in the regular payroll.