NEWS

Increase in the budget for electoral allowances

Increase in the budget for electoral allowances
[InTime News]

An increase in the budget relating to electoral allowances for officials who will work on the preparation and conduct of the May 21 parliamentary elections is provided for in an amendment tabled on Tuesday.

While the maximum projected cost for the payment of electoral allowances to all, except police officers, was 50 million euros in the 2019 elections, the amount will now climb to 62 million euros. 

Increased funds are also provided for the payment to police officers and civil protection officials.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the relevant maximum budget was 10 million euros, while now it is increased to 15 million euros.

Moreover, the money received by those who work for the elections will, as provided by the amendment, be tax-free and will not include the legal deductions provided for in the regular payroll. 

Elections Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek and German defense systems industries present their collaboration
NEWS

Greek and German defense systems industries present their collaboration

‘Easter Basket’ launched in Greece on Wednesday
NEWS

‘Easter Basket’ launched in Greece on Wednesday

PM announces 8% raise on disability benefits
NEWS

PM announces 8% raise on disability benefits

Eurogroup President Donohoe in Athens
NEWS

Eurogroup President Donohoe in Athens

EU leaders play down bank risks as economy weakens
NEWS

EU leaders play down bank risks as economy weakens

PM confident Greece will receive investment grade this year
NEWS

PM confident Greece will receive investment grade this year