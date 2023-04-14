NEWS

Player accused of rape released

Volos FC goalkeeper Boris Klaiman, accused of raping a minor, has been released on €20,000 bail. The soccer player was arrested at dawn on Tuesday in Kolonaki after he was accused of raping a teenager from Belgium who was in Greece on a school trip. 

Klaiman reportedly denied the accusation, as did the team’s physiotherapist and a teammate, who stated, “There was neither violence nor rape.”

The accused goalkeeper allegedly claimed to the magistrate that he and the Belgian schoolgirl “only danced and nothing else.” At the same time, he appeared confident that the results of the forensic tests and the comparison with the genetic material sample he provided would vindicate him.

