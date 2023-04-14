NEWS

Ano Liosia: shots fired and police car rammed

File photo.

Police in northeastern Athens are investigating a shooting incident and the ramming of a patrol car.

The incident began shortly before midnight on Holy Thursday in the Ano Liosia district, at the junction of Fylis and Vlastou streets, when the driver of a silver SUV fired three shots at a black SUV with two occupants.

When a police patrol car arrived at the scene, the driver of the black vehicle attempted to escape and crashed into the patrol car.

When police located the vehicle a short distance away, its two occupants had fled.

Police believe they have identified the man who opened fire and have launched a manhunt.

Police have learned that unknown individuals earlier opened fire on the home of the man who shot at the black car.

