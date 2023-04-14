Wife faces charges after setting husband alight

A 52-year-old woman is expected to appear before an Athens prosecutor after dousing her 57-year-old husband with a flammable liquid and setting him alight.

The domestic violence incident occurred on Holy Thursday evening in the central Athens district of Agios Panteleimonas.

Neighbors who heard the commotion alerted the police.

State broadcaster ERT reports that the victim is being treated for serious burns at Gennimatas hospital.

Police arrested the woman and are preparing a case of domestic violence against her.