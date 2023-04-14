NEWS

Bats, axes, swords, flares found in building next to soccer club

[Greek Police]

Officers in Thessaloniki found wooden bats, axes, swords, flares, a sickle, a glass breaker, and knives of various sizes in an abandoned building, next door to an association of Aris soccer club fans, police said Saturday.

The raid took place by the police division tackling sports violence after receiving a tip.

A case file was filed against the unknown perpetrators for violation of the law on violent crimes during sporting events, violation of the laws on weapons and flares, as well as for accepting and disposing of the proceeds of crime.

