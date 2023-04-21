Man hospitalized with serious burns after wife sets him on fire

A woman was arrested on the island of Lesvos for pouring flammable liquid over her husband and setting him on fire.

The victim, a businessman in the catering industry, was rushed to an intensive care unit in the island’s capital of Mytilini with extensive burns and breathing difficulties.

It was later deemed necessary that he be transferred to Athens, 45% of his body had suffered burns.

Charges of causing grievous bodily harm have been brought against the woman.