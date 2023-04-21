Explosion damages pastry shop in Pangrati

A homemade bomb attack has been reported at a pastry shop in the central Athens neighborhood of Pangrati in the early hours of Friday.

Around 2.30 a.m., unknown individuals broke the shop’s glass window and threw an explosive device inside, causing material damage to the store, which is located on Pyrronos Street. A vehicle parked next to the shop was also damaged.

There were no injuries reported.

Police have launched an investigation to gather evidence about the type of explosive device used and the identity of the perpetrators.