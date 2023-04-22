NEWS

Rapporteur to be appointed for Georgoulis waiver

A rapporteur will be appointed on May 8 to request the waiving of the immunity of SYRIZA MEP Alexis Georgoulis, who has been accused of rape and sexual abuse.

According to Skai TV’s Brussels correspondent, Georgoulis’ lawyers have yet to receive the case file because this can only be done after his immunity is lifted.

More specifically, without the lifting of immunity nothing can proceed and the case cannot take the judicial route.

The rapporteur will examine the file of the request, and then the competent committee on legal affairs of the European Parliament will meet and vote to refer the matter to the plenary.

The committee’s next meeting is on May 30 and if a vote is taken there to waive immunity, it must be determined when the matter will go to plenary. However, it is not a foregone conclusion that the matter will be referred to the next plenary meeting after May 30.

