Kaili denies kickbacks probe reported in Politico

MEP Eva Kaili, who has been indicted over her involvement in the “Qatargate” corruption scandal, has denied claims made in a Politico report that she is also facing another criminal investigation into fraudulent payments involving four former assistants in the European Parliament from 2014 to 2020.

Citing documents it has seen, Politico said Kaili is accused of taking a cut from her assistants’ salaries and their phony reimbursement requests.

Through her lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, she denied that the investigations carried out by the competent institutions have revealed the “receipt of kickbacks” and decried the allegation as slander.

She also denounced “certain forces” that are targeting her. “Seeing that the accusations against me in the well-known case [Qatargate] are falling apart, they are attempting to criminalize established administrative procedures of the European Parliament,” she said through her lawyer.