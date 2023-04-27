PM unveils program for next four years

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of New Democracy and prime minister of Greece, on Wednesday presented his party’s policy program at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center in Athens ahead of the May 21 elections. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime news]

With elections looming, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled a five-pronged plan for the next four years on Wednesday.

The first axis concerns tax and economic issues, as well as the country’s critical infrastructure. Mitsotakis reiterated “our non-negotiable goal is to increase wages by 25% within four years, so that the average wage reaches 1,500 euros,” while promising twice the EU growth rate, doubled public investment and a 70% increase in total investment, along with cutting the public debt to 140% of GDP in 2027 and 120% in 2030, and the restoration and maintenance of inflation at 2%.

The second axis has to do with “Social Greece,” with the PM pledging the best health system “for all,” with 10,000 more nursing staff, the renovation and modernization of 80 hospitals and 156 health centers, creation of 315 telemedicine units and 25 modern rehabilitation centers. The plans also include strengthening the electronic prescription system and completing the Electronic Health Register. Another pillar is strengthening public education with the aim to have 150 standard and experimental schools by 2027, and an increase in the salaries of teachers and academics. Public transport will also be boosted with the Thessaloniki metro and the extension of Attica’s metro to western Athens. He also vowed an increase in maternity allowance for self-employed professionals and farmers from four to nine months at the minimum wage, while pledging 90,000 more places in nurseries and infant care.

The third axis concerns digitization and the integration of 90% of the state’s public services into Gov.gr and the simplification of procedures by 2027, as well as the complete digitization of land registries and justice, urban planning, and hospital archives. The goal is to cover 94% of the country with 5G by 2027 while ensuring 80% of electricity production is from renewable energy sources, and the energy upgrade of 600,000 homes.

The fourth axis concerns adjustment of the time to issue judicial decisions to the European average (less than 500 days) and the clearance of pending cases.

Also on the agenda are the constitutional revision allowing the creation of non-state universities, “evaluation everywhere” in the wider public sector, productivity bonuses and training programs for 400,000 civil servants, and mechanisms for the prevention and combating of violence against women.