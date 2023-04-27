KAS conditionally allows pets in some open-air archaeological sites

Companion animals will not be allowed on the Acropolis Hill in Athens, an ancient citadel located on a rock above the city and one of Greece’s most visited ancient sites, but they will be allowed in other prominent open-air archaeological sites under conditions, according to an expert ruling on Thursday.

Under the proposed pilot program, pets will be allowed to enter sites provided they have an updated health certificate, their owners keep them on a leash or in their arms at all times and clean up after them, if the animal defecates, Greece’s top advisory body on the protection of antiquities, the Central Archaeological Council (KAS), ruled unanimously at its meeting on Wednesday.

They will not be allowed into vaulted tombs, caves and areas with mosaic floors and wall painting. A majority of KAS members also agreed that animals larger than one meter will have to wear a muzzle.

With the new rules, tourists will be allowed to bring their pets inside venues such as the Ancient and Roman Agoras in Athens, the ancient site of Dodona, in northwestern Greece, in Amphipolis, in northern Greece, in the castle of the Acrocorinth, and the Sanctuary of Asklepios at Epidaurus.

They will not be allowed in the ancient theater of Argolis, the archaeological site of Knossos and Phaistos in Crete, or in the Pythagoreion, the archaeological site on the island of Samos, where authorities plan to install cages outside the sites to keep the pets.

Tourists planning to bring their pets will need to contact local tourist authorities for information on specific sites.