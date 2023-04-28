Two arrested in relation to journalist Karaivaz’ murder

Police have made two arrests in relation to the murder of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz in April 2021, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos has announced.

In a Facebook post, Theodorikakos said that “police arrested two people – who were the subject of an arrest warrant – involved in the murder of the deceased journalist.”

“From the outset, we said that we would do everything to solve the murder of Giorgos Karaivaz, not matter how long it took.”

He added that “those who used this tragic case to slander the Ministry of Citizen Protection, the government as a whole and the police owe an apology.”

He said the justice system would now deal with the case.