Four police officers injured, lightly, in crash

Four officers with the Hellenic Police’s motorcycle-riding DIAS squad sustained minor injuries in a collision with a car in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Filis Avenue in Liosion, northern Athens, when a car veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the two oncoming motorcycles that were carrying the four officers.

The car’s driver has been arrested and will be tested to ascertain whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.