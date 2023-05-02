NEWS

Storms sweeping in from west

A spell of stormy weather will be sweeping into Greece from the west on Tuesday afternoon, bringing downpours, thunder and hail to many parts all through Wednesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the national weather service on Tuesday, the first part of the country to be affected will be the islands of the Ionian and the western mainland and Peloponnese, where the wet and stormy weather will linger on Wednesday before starting to ease on Thursday.

Thessaloniki, central Greece and the northern Peloponnese will be seeing their share of showers starting on Wednesday morning, as the wet front moves east to hit Macedonia and Thrace later in the day.

Athens is not expected to be greatly affected, though it will see some scattered showers over the course of the week.

