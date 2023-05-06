NEWS

Tsunis visits US pavilion at Thessaloniki book fair

[InTime News]

United States Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis visited the American pavilion at the 19th Thessaloniki International Book Fair (TIBF) on Friday.

In a tweet, Tsunis noted that “we’re celebrating the rich tradition of American literature and our countries’ shared passion for books – from beloved American novels to poetry, drama, and non-fiction. Come check it out!”

The United States is this year’s honored country, with the fair highlighting contemporary professional writers in American literature. A total of 22 American publishers and writers James Wood and Claire Messud are participating.

The American Pavilion is organized by the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, and the fair runs through Sunday (May 4-7). [AMNA]

