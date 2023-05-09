NEWS

Thessaloniki police score big cocaine bust

Thessaloniki police score big cocaine bust

More than 100 kilograms of cocaine were seized by police in Thessaloniki investigating a drug smuggling network.

According to reports on Tuesday, investigators have arrested nine suspects in what is being described as an ongoing operation against the racket.

The cocaine was seized from two cars near the town of Diavata after that had been put under surveillance after taking delivery of part of a suspect shipment from Thessaloniki’s port.

The vehicles were put under surveillance by police acting on a tipoff that there would be a large quantity of illegal drugs hidden inside the specific shipment.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Five suspects in racist attack on art show identified
NEWS

Five suspects in racist attack on art show identified

Teen hospitalized after downtown Athens brawl
NEWS

Teen hospitalized after downtown Athens brawl

Arrests made in Thessaloniki rooftop pursuit following arson incident
NEWS

Arrests made in Thessaloniki rooftop pursuit following arson incident

Man hospitalized after violent knife attack in Ioannina
NEWS

Man hospitalized after violent knife attack in Ioannina

Mother to stand trial for deaths of two more children
NEWS

Mother to stand trial for deaths of two more children

Suspended sentence for mother who left baby in car
NEWS

Suspended sentence for mother who left baby in car