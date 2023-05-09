Thessaloniki police score big cocaine bust

More than 100 kilograms of cocaine were seized by police in Thessaloniki investigating a drug smuggling network.

According to reports on Tuesday, investigators have arrested nine suspects in what is being described as an ongoing operation against the racket.

The cocaine was seized from two cars near the town of Diavata after that had been put under surveillance after taking delivery of part of a suspect shipment from Thessaloniki’s port.

The vehicles were put under surveillance by police acting on a tipoff that there would be a large quantity of illegal drugs hidden inside the specific shipment.