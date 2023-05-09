Teen hospitalized after downtown Athens brawl

A fruit vendor selling his goods, stands outside the busy Monastiraki Metro station in Athens, Greece, Wednesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Monday night after being stabbed in a brawl in the downtown Athens district of Monastiraki.

The brawl occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in front of dozens of people visiting the popular nightlife spot, who said that it began as a verbal altercation between the victim and a group of older men and quickly escalated into violence, with at least one of the men pulling out a knife.

Two suspects aged 36 and 37 years old were arrested by police dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported by witnesses.

The suspects and the victims have been identified as Pakistani nationals. No additional details have been released.