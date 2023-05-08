NEWS

Man hospitalized after violent knife attack in Ioannina

A 46-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, on Sunday afternoon following a brutal knife attack. Local police swiftly responded to the incident and launched an investigation.

Preliminary findings reveal that the victim was assaulted around 3.30 a.m. on Anexartisias Street. The attackers, identified as a 36-year-old individual and an unidentified accomplice, launched the assault with the motive still unknown.

The victim suffered severe abdominal injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at the surgical clinic. His life is not considered to be in immediate danger.

Authorities have initiated a criminal case and are prioritizing the identification and apprehension of the perpetrators. 

