Tempe train crash: Former OSE CEO, two executives given time to testify

[AP]

An investigating magistrate on Thursday gave an extension, until May 26, to one former and two current executives of state-run railway operator Hellenic Railways (OSE), to prepare their defense, in connection to Greece’s deadliest train disaster at Tempe last February.

The three defendants, Spyros Pateras, the former deputy managing director of OSE and current member of the board, Athanasios Kottaras and the director of personnel, Stella Koliopoulou, are facing criminal charges for breach of duty, for recommending the promotion to stationmaster of the official on duty on the night of the railway disaster.

The 59-year-old stationmaster was promoted despite exceeding the age limit required for the job. After the crash, he was arrested and has remained in jail pending trial.

The accident occurred on Feb. 28 near the northern town of Tempe. A passenger train slammed into a freight carrier coming in the opposite direction on the same line, and some of its derailed cars went up in flames. 

Accident Transport Justice

