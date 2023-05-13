NEWS

Motorcyclist injured in collision with wild boar

A motorcyclist was injured on the main Edipsos-Limni road on the island of Evia, in the area of Rovia, after colliding with a pack of wild boar on Friday.

The pack tried to cross the road and ran into the motorcycle that was moving on the roadway. As the wild boar are unable to find sufficient food in the mountains who trees and shrubs were razed by wildfires in 2021, they are forced to descend to residential areas.

The frequency of such incidents has sparked the outrage of locals over what they say is a situation that has spiraled out of control, with the boars causing damage to yards and fields. In fact, many people have even expressed fear of even driving their cars.

Evima.gr reported on Friday that “wild boar are now taking their daily walks in the area of Drosia and Aristotelis Valaoritis, 200 meters from the sea between houses.” It added that locals “don’t dare to leave the yard door open even in the daytime.”

