Three teens injured in Aegina school trip

Three 15-year-old students on a school trip to the island of Aegina, near Athens, were injured while disembarking from their bus, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened because the handbrake was not properly engaged and the vehicle rolled a few meters towards another parked bus, trapping them in between.

The students were taken to the island’s Health Center for first aid and will be transferred to a hospital in Athens. Police did not specify the injuries the teens sustained but media reports said they were not seriously hurt.

