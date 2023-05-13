NEWS

More routes to begin in Athens-Thessaloniki train service on Monday

Railways. The Railway Regulatory Authority issued a warning to Hellenic Train for the constant cancellations and delays and the substitution of buses without informing passengers in time. The watchdog called on the company to adopt a five-point directive over the timely and valid information of passengers about any service delays or cancellations.

More routes will be added on Monday on the Athens-Thessaloniki train service where Greece’s deadliest crash on record occurred on February 28.
 
Route operator Hellenic Train announced last week that two additional pairs of Intercity trains will restart services and new departure times will be added for better passenger service.

Greece gradually reopened on March passenger and freight rail routes that had been halted since a passenger and a cargo train carrying more than 350 people collided head-on on Feb. 28 on the same track near the city of Larissa, killing 57 people.

