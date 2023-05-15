NEWS

Political leaders engage in campaign activities ahead of elections

[InTime News]

Ahead of the upcoming elections on Sunday, May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit the Athens suburb of Zografou Monday. Later in the evening, at 7 p.m., Mitsotakis will address a New Democracy event at the Nikos Kazantzakis Theatre in Iraklio, Crete.

Meanwhile, leftist SYRIZA opposition leader Alexis Tsipras is currently visiting Igoumenitsa in western Greece.

Nikos Androulakis, the leader of PASOK-Movement for Change, will deliver a speech in Thessaloniki in northern Greece at the Vellidis Conference Center, also at 7 p.m.

