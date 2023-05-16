Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians

Relatives of passengers who died in the train collision at Tempe in central Greece in February have filed charges against railroad officials and politicians, including the prime minister.

A spokesperson for the association of victims’ relatives, Christos Konstantinidis, said they are suing the prime minister, related ministers in the current government and in previous governments, and railway officials.

The suit was filed with the prosecutor of Larissa Appeals Court.

The suit calls for an investigation going back 15 years to look for other possible causes that led to the deadly accident.

The head-on collision of a passenger and freight train on the Athens-Thessaloniki route killed 57 passengers, many of them young college students. [AMNA]