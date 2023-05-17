Luxury transportation company launched in Greece

A new luxury full-service transportation company was launched on Wednesday that caters to tourists, business executives and VIPs. ‘Dynamis Transportation Hellas’ was launched by two Greek-Americans and their two Greek partners.

Dynamis offers customized meet & greet pickups and drop-offs at airports, hotels, train stations, ports, private residences and any other destination, as well as private tours in and around Athens and across Greece.

“I have spent a career handling transportation and logistics for Presidents, politicians, religious figures and other leaders all over the world. I am delighted to finally be able to use my experience in this arena with Dynamis Transportation. Greece is a special place with special people,” said Greek-American co-founder George Gigicos, adding that “we look forward to extending the Greek Philoxenia to all who visit, be it on vacation or business. The team and I are very happy that we were able to create well-paying jobs; and with the purchase of our fleet locally, contribute to the Greek economy.”