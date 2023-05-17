NEWS

Green light for the construction of Panathinaikos Stadium in Votanikos

Green light for the construction of Panathinaikos Stadium in Votanikos
[AMNA]

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Wednesday received a “Comfort Letter” from the European Commission’s Directorate-General Competition that gives the Municipality of Athens permission to sign a contract to begin the construction of a new Panathinaikos Stadium in the area of Votanikos in Athens.

Commenting on this development, Georgiadis stated: “Today the last pending issue for the signing of a contract to begin the twin redevelopment and construction of the Panathinaikos Stadium in Votanikos was resolved. I wish all Athenians and especially the fans of Panathinaikos enjoyment of the new stadium that we are finally able to start building”.

Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court OKs new soccer stadium for Panathinaikos
NEWS

Court OKs new soccer stadium for Panathinaikos

Cache of potential weapons seen linked to hooligans
NEWS

Cache of potential weapons seen linked to hooligans

Cyprus gets tough on fan violence at sporting events
NEWS

Cyprus gets tough on fan violence at sporting events

Construction of Giannis Antetokounmpo basketball court begins in Ghana
NEWS

Construction of Giannis Antetokounmpo basketball court begins in Ghana

Athens to host two European football finals
NEWS

Athens to host two European football finals

Supreme Court intervenes over inquiry into death of teenage boxer
NEWS

Supreme Court intervenes over inquiry into death of teenage boxer