Green light for the construction of Panathinaikos Stadium in Votanikos

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Wednesday received a “Comfort Letter” from the European Commission’s Directorate-General Competition that gives the Municipality of Athens permission to sign a contract to begin the construction of a new Panathinaikos Stadium in the area of Votanikos in Athens.

Commenting on this development, Georgiadis stated: “Today the last pending issue for the signing of a contract to begin the twin redevelopment and construction of the Panathinaikos Stadium in Votanikos was resolved. I wish all Athenians and especially the fans of Panathinaikos enjoyment of the new stadium that we are finally able to start building”.