Court OKs new soccer stadium for Panathinaikos

Greece’s Court of Audit has given the go-ahead for the construction of a new stadium for Athens soccer club Panathinaikos.

The final approval for the €123 million project, which was expected, was reportedly granted Thursday. It opens the way for the signing of a contract between the Municipality of Athens and the Terna-Aktor-Mytilineos construction consortium, possibly as soon as May.

The expected completion during summer 2026, will allow Panathinaikos to use the new facility for the 2026-27 season.

The project is undertaken by the Municipality of Athens, but will be paid for by the central government’s Public Investment Program (€115 million) and the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund (€8 million). EU money will be used to create green and other public spaces in the Votanikos neighborhood, formerly an industrial area, where the stadium will be located.