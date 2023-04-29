NEWS

Court OKs new soccer stadium for Panathinaikos

Court OKs new soccer stadium for Panathinaikos

Greece’s Court of Audit has given the go-ahead for the construction of a new stadium for Athens soccer club Panathinaikos.

The final approval for the €123 million project, which was expected, was reportedly granted Thursday. It opens the way for the signing of a contract between the Municipality of Athens and the Terna-Aktor-Mytilineos construction consortium, possibly as soon as May.

The expected completion during summer 2026, will allow Panathinaikos to use the new facility for the 2026-27 season.

The project is undertaken by the Municipality of Athens, but will be paid for by the central government’s Public Investment Program (€115 million) and the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund (€8 million). EU money will be used to create green and other public spaces in the Votanikos neighborhood, formerly an industrial area, where the stadium will be located.

Soccer Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Defendant allegedly confesses to dealing fatal blow to Alkis Kampanos
NEWS

Defendant allegedly confesses to dealing fatal blow to Alkis Kampanos

Bats, axes, swords, flares found in building next to soccer club
NEWS

Bats, axes, swords, flares found in building next to soccer club

Player accused of rape released
NEWS

Player accused of rape released

Player charged with sex abuse
NEWS

Player charged with sex abuse

Eight arrests after clashes between soccer fans
NEWS

Eight arrests after clashes between soccer fans

Soccer fans vandalize buses in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Soccer fans vandalize buses in Thessaloniki