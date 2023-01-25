Athens to host two European football finals

Athens will host two European football finals over the coming 16 months. They include the final of the Conference League that will be held in the OPAP Arena in May 2024, as well as the European Super Cup that will be held at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in 2023.

While the final hosted at AEK’s OPAP Arena was considered a done deal, the decision by UEFA to host the Super Cup at the Olympiacos stadium of Georgios Karaiskakis, expected to be announced on Wednesday, was a pleasant surprise.

The match is scheduled for August 16, 2023, and was originally set to be played at the AK Bars Arena in Kazan, Russia. However, due to the sanctions against Russia, a new venue had to be found.

There were no candidates for the specific final, so UEFA, the Union of European Football Associations, had to find a candidate on short notice.