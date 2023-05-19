Corinth Canal to reopen for four months on June 1

The Corinth Canal will reopen to navigation on June 1 for four months, its operator has said.

The Corinth Canal company said that the final stages of restoration work on the canal will resume on October 1 and will continue until February 2024, when the waterway will return to normal 24-hour operation.

The company also said that from June 1, its website will offer a new electronic service on its website, where seafarers will be able to calculate the toll, make a booking and pay online to cross the canal.

The 32-million-euro restoration project on the 130-year-old canal is being carried out in two stages. The first involved the slope relief work and the cleaning of the canal year and the second of work to stabilize the base of the slopes.