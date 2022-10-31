Council of State gives conditional approval to draft of Piraeus port master plan

The draft bill of a presidential decree on the Piraeus Port Authority’s (PPA) new master plan was approved by majority at the Council of State (CoS), it was announced on Monday, on condition that a comprehensive transportation study of the area is carried out.

The country’s highest administrative court had reviewed the draft bill on “approval of a development program and management report (master plan) of the port of Piraeus” for a legal opinion. The plan contains zoning and environmental information, and the CoS made extensive reference in its opinion to effects of the plan’s implementation on the traffic load in the area.

Because new uses such as a congress center and hotels would attract a large volume of visitors, it said it was necessary to either draw up a new circulation report or update the existing one for every section of the project. [AMNA]